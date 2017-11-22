Las Vegas police ask for help identifying suspect in killing

Las Vegas police need the public’s help to identify a suspect wanted in connection with the fatal November shooting of Keith Washington in the central valley.

Las Vegas police are seeking to identify two men wanted in connection with a shooting that took place on the evening of Nov. 5th. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The 33-year-old victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds shortly after 8 p.m. Nov. 5 on the 2600 block of Sherwood Street. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he later died. The Clark County coroner ruled his death a homicide.

The police investigation placed Washington alone on the corner of Karen Avenue and Sherwood Street the night of the shooting, when police said a vehicle stopped on Sherwood Street. The driver got out of the car before approaching Washington and fired multiple shots.

The suspected shooter left the scene before officers arrived, fleeing east on Karen Avenue, police said. As of Tuesday night, the motive remained unknown and the suspected shooter had not been identified.

Anyone with information on the shooter’s identity or whereabouts may call the Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

