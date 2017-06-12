Las Vegas police asking for public’s help identifying person of interest

Person of interest. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Metropolitan Police Department officers need help identifying a person of interest in a Jan. 19 shooting.

Officers received reports about 1:30 a.m. Jan. 19 of a shooting at a home on the 3900 block of Spring Road. An investigation showed that a robbery prompted the shooting.

A man, later identified as Donald Paciotti, was found at the scene with apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to University Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased, Metro said.

Detectives said the robbery may have been narcotics-related.

Police have not identified a suspect but have a photo of a person of interest who may have information about the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident may call Metro at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-3385-5555.

