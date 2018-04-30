Las Vegas police believe teen’s shooting death is gang-related

A photo of Justise Allen, 16, is displayed Saturday, April 28, at a memorial held at the scene of her fatal shooting. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas homicide investigators suspect that a shooting Friday night that killed a 16-year-old girl was gang-related.

The investigation into the shooting in a northwest valley neighborhood, which also wounded a 19-year-old man, revealed that it happened as the two victims were walking on the street after a party.

Police said a car followed the group and at some point, two unidentified suspects got out of the car and opened fire. The suspects, who as of Monday had not been identified, drove off before officers arrived.

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the 16-year-old victim as Justice Allen of North Las Vegas. At a vigil Saturday night, the Allen family told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that her name was Justise Allen. She was a junior at Shadow Ridge High School.

She died at the scene on Dramatic Way and Grand Sierra of a single gunshot wound to the chest. The coroner on Monday ruled her death a homicide.

The 19-year-old man was hospitalized Saturday at University Medical Center, but police said he was expected to survive.

Anyone with information may call the Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

