Las Vegas police confirm ID of suspect in sleeping bag homicide

Officers arrested Michael Miller, 19, on Tuesday and booked him into the Clark County Detention Center, where he faces one count of murder in connection with the killing.

Michael Miller (Las Vegas Metro Police Department)

Las Vegas police confirmed the identity of the suspect arrested in connection with a body found dumped in the desert on Friday in the east valley.

Officers arrested 19-year-old Michael Miller on Tuesday and booked him into the Clark County Detention Center, where he faces one count of murder in connection with the homicide.

Police released a mug shot of Miller showing serious facial disfigurement. Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Miller was a burn victim as a child.

The Review-Journal reported on an apartment fire in July 2003 that left then-3-year-old Michael Miller severely burned and killed his 4-year-old sister. The Las Vegas Fire Department said at the time that the fire had been accidentally sparked by kids playing with a cigarette lighter.

Spencer said he could not confirm whether the boy in that story was the same Michael Miller.

On Friday, Red Rock Search & Rescue found the body of 47-year-old Raul Salazar wrapped in a sleeping bag in a desert area off Lake Mead Boulevard, near Pablo Road. The team was searching for a missing person in the area, police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Salazar died from multiple gunshot wounds. His death was ruled a homicide.

Miller remains in custody at the Clark County Detention Center. As of 9 a.m. Wednesday he is held without bail.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.