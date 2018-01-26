Las Vegas police fatally shoot man who allegedly killed his wife

Outside the couple’s house in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, McGrath said the teen who called 911 had performed CPR on his mother. Her death is the 11th homicide investigated by Metro this year.

Las Vegas police fatally shot a man Friday after he allegedly killed his wife hours earlier inside their south valley home.

Police responded about 12:10 a.m. to 11729 Giles St., near Las Vegas Boulevard South and St. Rose Parkway, after a 16-year-old boy called 911 to report his stepfather had shot his mother, according to Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Dan McGrath. Three children under 10 also were in the home when the shots were fired, but they were not injured.

The woman was in her 30s, police said.

Police believed the man had fled the scene in a white 2005 Chrysler Sebring because it was missing from the garage. Residents in the area could be seen peeking through window curtains as police worked to secure the neighborhood.

Officers searched for more than two hours, until about 2:40 a.m. when police found the Chrysler near Elcador Street and Fern Tree Court, about a block from the home. Police said the man, who was in his 40s, was sitting in the car alone.

At about 2:50 a.m., eight to 10 gunshots could be heard in the area.

Police said after officers attempted to speak to the man, he exited the Chrysler and drew a gun in his right hand. Two officers began shooting when the man refused to follow their commands, Metro said in a statement Friday morning. The man was struck multiple times and died at the scene, police said.

The identities of the man and woman have not been released.

Police Capt. Chris Little of the department’s Bureau of Internal Oversight and Constitutional Policing declined to say how many shots were fired by the two officers.

Per Metro’s policy regarding officer-involved shootings, the officers will be identified after 48 hours, and details regarding both shootings will be released within 72 hours. This is the department’s first officer-involved shooting of 2018.

McGrath said Child Protective Services was called to the scene.

Review-Journal staff writer Rio Lacanlale contributed to this story.