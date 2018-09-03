Las Vegas police find body of missing 3-year-old boy

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said the body of 3-year-old Daniel Theriot was found in a remote area near Lake Mead. Spencer said the boy’s mom and father are in custody.

Las Vegas police found the body 3-year-old Daniel Theriot early Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, in a remote area near Lake Mead National Recreation Area. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

All entrances to Sunset Park are blocked by Las Vegas police as they search for Daniel Theriot, 3, who reportedly went missing in the park about 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, 2018. Police said the body of the little boy was found in a remote are near Lake Mead on Monday, Aug. 3, 2018. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Red Rock Search and Rescue help with the search for Daniel Theriot, 3, who reportedly went missing at Sunset Park on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2018. The boy's body was recovered Monday, Aug. 3, 2018, near Lake Mead National Recreation Area. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police called off the search for a missing 3-year-old boy after his body was found in a remote area near Lake Mead.

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said 3-year-old Daniel Theriot was found dead early Monday morning after his mother reported him missing about 8:45 a.m. Sunday at Sunset Park. Spencer said the boy’s 20-year-old mother and the boy’s father, her 40-year-old boyfriend, are in custody.

It’s unclear how police discovered the child’s body. Police believe Theriot was killed at least 12 hours before he was reported missing. Spencer would not reveal how the child died, but said it was “absolutely disturbing” and that “there was nothing accidental about it.”

Both parents face a murder charge and possible child abuse charges after Child Protective Services took custody of Theriot’s 2-year-old sibling. Spencer said the family had never been investigated by Nevada CPS, but the parents do have a criminal history.

“Having children is stressful. Having toddlers is stressful. Having babies is stressful,” Spencer said. “If you find yourself in a situation where you cannot care for your child, you can take your child to a fire station, you can take your child to a hospital, but this is absolutely — this is hard to deal with.”

The woman told police the boy wandered off while she was on the phone, Spencer said, but police began to doubt the woman’s story after no one at the park could recall seeing the woman and child together.

She also told detectives that she took her son to Sunset Park to feed the ducks — but the family lived within walking distance of Lorenzi Park.

Less than two weeks earlier, a 3-year-old girl was found dead in her family’s apartment after the girl’s mother said she went missing during a walk to the grocery store.

Members of Red Rock Search and Rescue, the National Parks Service and the FBI as well as detectives from nearly every section in Metro assisted with the search, Spencer said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.