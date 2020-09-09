84°F
Las Vegas police find missing woman’s body, seek suspect

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 9, 2020 - 4:30 pm
 
Updated September 9, 2020 - 4:32 pm

Las Vegas police have found the body of a 22-year-old woman, and her death is being investigated as a homicide, police said in a statement Wednesday.

Lesly Palacio, who had been missing since Aug. 29, was found near Valley of Fire State Park in Moapa Valley by Metropolitan Police Department investigators, Moapa Tribal Police and Red Rock Search and Rescue, police said.

Erick Rangel-Ibarra, 25, has been identified as a suspect, and police said they are pursuing a warrant for his arrest on one count of open murder.

Anyone with information may contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

