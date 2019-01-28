Las Vegas police give details on officer-involved shooting

Las Vegas police were expected to release further details Monday about an exchange of gunfire last week that ended with officers fatally shooting a man wanted for attempted murder.

Emergency vehicles respond to a shooting near Hidden Palms Parkway and East Pebble Road in Las Vegas on Jan. 24, 2019. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Earlier Monday, the Clark County coroner’s office identified the man killed by police as Isai Rodriguez, 33. His cause and manner were pending Monday morning.

The shooting happened about 9 p.m. Thursday at a home on the 400 block of Macbrey Drive after the man barricaded himself inside, according to previous reports. Detectives were attempting to arrest Rodriguez, who had “multiple violent felony warrants,” before the barricade. He was inside the home for about 4 1/2 hours before he shot at officers.

“Officers returned fire after the suspect began to fire on them,” Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Jamie Prosser said at the time.

This was the first Metro officer-involved shooting this year, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal records.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

400 block of Macbrey Drive, las vegas, nv