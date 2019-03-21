Las Vegas police give update on officer-involved shooting

Metro works the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the 500 block of N. 9th Street on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

A man who was shot by Las Vegas police near downtown Tuesday afternoon has died, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Stevie Garcia, a 37-year-old Las Vegas resident, died at University Medical Center on Wednesday, according to the coroner’s office.

Metro police gave an update on this incident with a news conference today.

Garcia’s brother initially called police about 2:45 p.m. to report that Stevie Garcia was chasing their father with a gun, Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Kelly McMahill said. Garcia was still armed as officers pulled up to the front of the house, located in the 500 block of North Ninth Street, she said.

Police told him multiple times to drop the weapon, McMahill said.

“One officer can then be heard coming over the radio saying he’s pointing the weapon in the officer’s direction, at which point officers fired rounds toward the suspect,” McMahill said.

Officers found a revolver at the scene matching the brother’s description. It wasn’t clear whether Garcia fired the revolver, police said.

Robert Klaus, who lives on a nearby street, said he heard 12 to 14 gunshots Tuesday afternoon but did not see the shooting.

Klaus said police had been called to the house in the past regarding the man’s son.

Metro hadn’t been to the residence in the past 90 days, McMahill said, although she wasn’t sure whether police had been there before then.

Metro will release the four officers’ identities who fired their weapons within 48 hours of the shooting and additional details within 72 hours, per department protocol.