Las Vegas police hold briefing on officer-involved shooting

Las Vegas police were to provide more details Monday afternoon about a deadly police shooting that happened last week.

Members of the Metropolitan Police Department near Bruce and Ogden streets after an officer-involved shooting in Las Vegas, Wednesday, July 11, 2018. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Police will discuss the shooting at a 3 p.m. press conference.

The incident stemmed from another deadly shooting that happened early Wednesday. Police received a report of a man who had been shot multiple times in the chest before his attackers drove off in an SUV, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

About two hours later, police found a vehicle matching the SUV’s description in the area of 29th Street and Constantine Avenue. The SUV sped off when police attempted to stop it.

During the pursuit, the suspects exchanged fire with police before crashing into a wall of Hollingsworth Elementary School, 1776 E. Ogden Ave, according to police.

One of the men in the SUV, 22-year-old Fidel Miranda, was shot and killed. Another man, 30-year-old Rene Nunez, was shot and attempted to flee before he was arrested. He was hospitalized at University Medical Center.

It was not immediately clear whether the second man was wounded by police or had been shot earlier.

Two officers fired shots during the exchange, according to police. The officers were identified and William Umana, 37, and 46-year-old Paul Solomon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.