Las Vegas police hold briefing on officer-involved shootings

Metropolitan Police Department officials showed body-worn camera footage Tuesday on the two Saturday shootings — one ending an hourslong standoff north of the Strip and the other occurring as police worked a call of a possible suicidal person in central Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police provided new details Tuesday on two officer-involved shootings that occurred about 10 hours apart on Saturday.

They showed body-worn camera footage at a Tuesday press conference on the two shootings, the first that ended an hourslong standoff north of the Strip and the second that happened while police worked a call of a possible suicidal person in the central valley.

“It is unfortunate they come back-to-back as they did on that date, but (Metropolitan Police Department officers are) prepared and understand their mission and are prepared to do that mission,” Clark County Assistant Sheriff Charles Hank told reporters at the briefing.

At 1 p.m. Saturday, Metro SWAT officers entered an apartment at 210 W. Baltimore Ave. in an attempt to end an hourslong standoff with Danzel Boyd, 28, whom police had suspected of sexual assault and attempted sexual assault. Two SWAT officers, James Ferrante, 35, and William Marx, 48, shot Boyd multiple times inside of the apartment bathroom, Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman said. Boyd died at the scene.

“He had ample time, between 1 o’clock p.m. and 1:13 when we made entry into the bathroom and (1:15) when he was shot, to give up,” Zimmerman said.

Ferrante’s body-worn camera captured SWAT officers blasting down the bathroom door and Boyd fighting with a police K-9 dog inside of a bathtub. Ferrante and Marx shot at Boyd when he raised a .40-caliber handgun from within the tub at 1:15 p.m., Zimmerman said.

The standoff began about 9:15 p.m. Friday when officers arrived at the apartment to conduct a follow-up on the sexual assault investigation, he said. Police arrived and set up a perimeter around the apartment.

Boyd fired toward officers after 2:05 a.m. Saturday, prompting Metro to call SWAT and crisis negotiators, Zimmerman said.

Police spoke with him on the phone, but Boyd shot at officers in response to various methods to negotiate his surrender, the assistant sheriff said.

He fired six rounds from a .40-caliber handgun and five rounds from a TEC-9 handgun during the barricade, two or three of which hit a nearby parking garage at the Stratosphere, Zimmerman said.

Had Boyd survived, he would’ve faced three counts of attempted murder on a protected person, two of kidnapping, two of sexual assault, a count of robbery, a count of shooting from an occupied structure and a count of prohibited possession of a firearm, Zimmerman said.

About 10 hours after the first shooting, 42-year-old William Orellana fired at officers from inside a stolen red Nissan Titan pickup truck outside of his house at 1512 Saylor Way, near Jones Boulevard and Vegas Drive, Hank said. Metro officer Johnathan Tomaino, 25, returned fire.

Orellana was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the truck.

Police initially had been called about 10:48 p.m. on reports of a possible suicidal person at the Saylor address, but officers en route to the call learned the driver was possibly involved in a hit-and-run crash and a carjacking along U.S. Highway 95 earlier that night, Hank said.

Authorities determined Orellana crashed his black Chevrolet Camaro about 9:15 p.m. on the highway near Searchlight before fleeing north in the damaged car. The damage forced him to pull over on the highway about 12 miles north, where he carjacked a woman’s pickup truck and drove north toward Las Vegas, Hank said.

Had Orellana survived, he would’ve faced multiple charges including attempted murder, robbery, hit-and-run, grand larceny of an automobile and shooting at an occupied vehicle, Hank said.

The shootings marked the department’s 11th and 12 of the year. Metro had its third shooting within a 48-hour stretch on Monday, when they fatally shot a man who injured an officer with a knife.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Blake Apgar contributed to this report.