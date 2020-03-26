Las Vegas police ID man arrested in fatal shooting ‘over money owed’

The Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday identified the 37-year-old man arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting another after an argument over money.

Seldon Harris (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police investigate a fatal shooting Wednesday, March 25, 2020, on the 6000 block of Allred Place in Las Vegtas. (Dalton LaFerney/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday identified the 37-year-old man arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting another man after an argument over money.

Seldon Harris was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of murder, according to a Thursday statement from the department. Metro identified him in the statement as 36 years old, but jail records indicate he is 37.

Harris was arrested after police found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound in a Mercedes-Benz sedan about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday on the 6000 block of Allred Place, in a gated neighborhood near Boulder Highway and Russell Road.

Police on Thursday said the fight that led to the shooting began “over money owed.” After the fight, the victim attempted to drive away, when Harris pulled out a gun and shot into the vehicle, striking the man, police said.

The man who was shot continued to drive down the street until he crashed into a parked vehicle. Officers who were called to the neighborhood saw Harris and detained him, Metro said.

The injured man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died, police said Wednesday.

Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Wednesday that both men knew each other, but investigators were still trying to figure out their relationship.

The Clark County coroner’s office on Wednesday afternoon had not identified the man who died.

While police said Harris was arrested on suspicion of murder, a murder charge had not appeared in online Las Vegas Justice Court records as of Wednesday afternoon.

Court records show that Harris was booked into the jail on bench warrants in three separate cases. The bench warrants were all issued after Harris failed to appear for court hearings in October and November.

The bench warrants were related to charges of felony drug possession, felony possession of a stolen vehicle, a gross misdemeanor count of discharging a gun where another could be injured and a misdemeanor citation for trespassing, court records show.

Harris’ arrest history in Clark County dates to 2013, and he has previously pleaded guilty to a gross misdemeanor count of attempted battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, felony drug possession and a misdemeanor count of domestic battery, according to court records.

The fatal shooting marked the 17th homicide investigated by Metro police this year, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal.

Anyone with information about the killing can contact homicide detectives at 702-828-3521, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.