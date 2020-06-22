Las Vegas police ID man arrested in woman’s shooting death

Las Vegas police have identified a man arrested on suspicion of murder after he was accused of shooting and killing a woman in front of their 11-year-old son.

Michael Alex (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police have identified a man arrested on suspicion of murder after he was accused of shooting and killing a woman in front of their 11-year-old son in the northwest valley.

Officers arrested 37-year-old Michael Alex late Friday at a home on the 7000 block of Hunts Corner street, near the 215 Beltway and Centennial Parkway, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police were called to the home after both the woman and her 11-year-old son called 911 for help. The boy told dispatchers that his father had shot his mother during an argument, police said.

Alex was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count each of murder and assault with a deadly weapon, as well as two other weapon charges, and he remains in custody there without bail.

