Las Vegas police ID man linked to 2 homicide cold cases

Eddie George Snowden Jr., who died in February 2017 of natural causes, was linked to two strangulations.

Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Metropolitan Police Department announced Monday afternoon that two homicide cold cases were solved.

He was linked to the crimes after his family provided DNA samples to investigators.

