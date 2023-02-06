60°F
Homicides

Las Vegas police ID man linked to 2 homicide cold cases

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 6, 2023 - 1:51 pm
 
Updated February 6, 2023 - 3:11 pm
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Metropolitan Police Department announced Monday afternoon that two homicide cold cases were solved.

Eddie George Snowden Jr., who died in February 2017 of natural causes, was linked to two strangulations.

He was linked to the crimes after his family provided DNA samples to investigators.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Justin Razavi at jrazavi@reviewjournal.com. Follow @justin_razavi on Twitter.

