Las Vegas police ID man linked to two homicide cold cases from the 1990’s

Eddie George Snowden Jr., who died in February 2017 of natural causes, has been linked to two strangulations.

Teresa Board, sister of victim Pearl Wilson Ingram, is comforted by Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson as she talks about her sister’s murder at a press conference about the cold case that is now closed after police connected DNA to the killer at Metro Headquarters in Las Vegas, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Teresa Board, sister of victim Pearl Wilson Ingram, is comforted by Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson as she talks about her sister’s murder at a press conference about the cold case that is now closed after police connected DNA to the killer at Metro Headquarters in Las Vegas, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson, next to the image of suspect Eddie George Snowden Jr., addresses the media at a press conference about the cold case murders of two women discovered to be killed by Snowden with DNA evidence at Metro Headquarters in Las Vegas, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson, next to the image of suspect Eddie George Snowden Jr., addresses the media at a press conference about the cold case murders of two women discovered to be killed by Snowden with DNA evidence at Metro Headquarters in Las Vegas, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson, next to the image of victim Lori Ann Perera, addresses the media at a press conference about Perra’s cold case that is now solved after police connected DNA to the suspect, at Metro Headquarters in Las Vegas, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

On Monday, the Metropolitan Police Department identified the suspect who murdered two area women in the 1990’s, murders that had remained unsolved until now.

Police say Eddie George Snowden Jr., who died in February 2017 of natural causes, killed Lori Ann Perera and Pearl Wilson Ingram in separate incidents. Both victims had also been sexually assaulted.

The body of Perera, 31, was found in the desert on Dec. 11, 1992, east of the Montgomery Ward retail store located in the 2800 block of E. Charleston Blvd. Perera was found nude with ligature marks on her ankles and wrists, and it appeared tape had been placed over her mouth. After an autopsy, her cause of death was determined to be asphyxia due to manual strangulation, with blunt force trauma to the head.

The body of Ingram, 35, was found on Jan. 11, 1994, in a dumpster behind a Vons grocery store on the 4400 block of E. Charleston Blvd. Her body was nude from the waist down with debris placed over her body in an attempt to conceal it. A medical examiner determined she’d also been strangled. Several of her teeth were missing and she had abrasions on her face.

Snowden was linked to the crimes after his family provided DNA samples to investigators. Because Snowden is deceased, no arrests will be made in either case.

At a Monday press conference announcing the suspect’s identification, Ingram’s sister, Teresa Board, thanked law enforcement officials for helping give her family closure.

“If there (are) any other families… going through what we have been through, keep hope alive, keep God first, and you too can have closure,” Board said.

Contact Justin Razavi at jrazavi@reviewjournal.com. Follow @justin_razavi on Twitter.