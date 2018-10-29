Las Vegas police ID officers involved in deadly shooting

Las Vegas police on Monday released the identity of the two officers who shot and killed a man Saturday morning in the south valley.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police headquarters (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police on Monday released the identity of the two officers who shot and killed a man Saturday morning in the south valley.

Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Buford Kenton and officer Cameran Gunn opened fire on the man after police were called about 12:30 a.m. to the 5400 block of Floating Flower Avenue, near Warm Springs Road and Decatur Boulevard.

A resident reported that a man was walking through the neighborhood holding a tool or “some kind of long stick,” Metro Capt. Nichole Splinter said during a Saturday morning press conference at the scene.

Police said the man advanced toward officers before Kenton and Gunn shot him.

Kenton, 36, started working for Metro in September 2005. Gunn, 29, was hired in June of last year.

Both officers are on paid leave while police investigate.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

5400 Floating Flower Avenue, las vegas, nv