Las Vegas police ID suspect in woman’s killing as correctional officer

The man suspected of killing his children’s mother inside their southeast valley home Saturday has been identified as a state correctional officer, Las Vegas police confirmed Sunday. The suspect, Christopher Gerard Caggiano, remained at large Sunday morning,

Lt. Ray Spencer and Las Vegas police investigate the death of a woman found unresponsive inside her home on the 4600 block of Dealers Choice Way on Saturday, July 14, 2018 in Las Vegas. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @riolacanlale

Las Vegas police investigate the death of a woman found unresponsive inside her home on the 4600 block of Dealers Choice Way on Saturday, July 14, 2018 in Las Vegas. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @riolacanlale

A state correctional officer has been identified as the man suspected of killing his children’s mother early Saturday, leaving the kids to find the body inside the family’s southeast valley home, the Las Vegas Review-Journal has learned.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer confirmed Sunday that police are looking for Christopher Gerard Caggiano. He remained at large more than 24 hours after the woman’s body was found, Spencer said.

Clark County employment records list Caggiano as a Nevada correctional officer since at least 2014. He was most recently assigned to High Desert State Prison in Indian Springs, roughly 40 miles northwest of Las Vegas, state Department of Corrections spokeswoman Brooke Santina said.

At about 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Spencer told the Review-Journal, “We were following up on leads and have him identified. I was just told those leads have been exhausted.”

Police said it was just before 9 a.m. Saturday when the 911 call came in. On the other end of the line were his two children, both under 10.

A child’s voice told a police dispatcher that their mom, thought to be in her early 30s, was dead inside her bedroom at the family’s townhouse, 4673 Dealers Choice Way. She had been shot at least once, police said.

By noon, homicide detectives had identified Caggiano as the suspect but did not immediately release his name or his description.

Caggiano, who also lives in the townhouse, fled before officers arrived, Spencer said.

The property owner told the Review-Journal on Sunday that Caggiano and his family had moved into the townhouse in March 2017. Police have not said whether Caggiano and the victim were married, but the property owner said the two were listed as husband and wife on their lease agreement.

The family’s home sits in a gated neighborhood just northeast of Boulder Highway, a busy southeast valley road lined with extended-stay budget hotels.

On Saturday, the neighborhood was quiet despite the large police presence. Hours into the investigation, detectives were still interviewing neighbors and trying to track down witnesses. It was not clear whether an argument preceded the shooting, although police have determined that there is no recorded history of domestic disputes at the family’s Dealers Choice Way address.

Police on Saturday were trying to locate immediate family members to take the two children.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the woman’s identity once her family has been notified. Her death was the 29th domestic-related homicide investigated by Metro this year, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal. That number includes fatal cases of child abuse or neglect. As of Saturday, Metro had investigated 93 homicides in 2018.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

4673 Dealers Choice Way, Las Vegas NV