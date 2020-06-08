Las Vegas police investigate 2 homicides

Las Vegas police were conducting two homicide investigations into separate incidents that unfolded Sunday night in the Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas police were conducting two homicide investigations into separate incidents that unfolded Sunday night in the Las Vegas Valley, but few other details were released.

Lt. David Gordon said in the first incident police responded to the 3800 block of Cambridge Street, near East Twain Avenue, at 8:43 p.m. Officers arrived and notified homicide detectives they were needed at the scene. No other information was provided.

In the second incident, police were called at 9:43 p.m. to the Mission Newport Lane, near Meadows Lane and South Decatur Boulevard. Officers responding to the scene requested homicide investigators. Further information, again, was not immediately provided.

“Due to the number of investigations that homicide responded to in a short period of time, homicide will not be providing any on-scene statements,” police said.

Information on the cases was expected to be released later Monday.

