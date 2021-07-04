93°F
Homicides

Las Vegas police investigate 3rd homicide of the day

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 3, 2021 - 11:19 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide Saturday night in the west valley, the third such case of the day.

Officers were called at 9:50 p.m. to the 6600 block of West Charleston Boulevard, near South Rainbow Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jesse Roybal.

Roybal said police received a report that a man had been shot and subsequently died at a nearby hospital.

Further information was not immediately available.

This morning, homicide detectives were investigating an argument that left one man fatally shot and a body found inside a home near central Las Vegas.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

