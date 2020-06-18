Las Vegas police investigate ambulance driver’s report of deadly shooting

Police are investigating a homicide Thursday afternoon in downtown Las Vegas after an ambulance driver reported seeing a man shoot another man inside a car.

Las Vegas police investigate the scene of a homicide around a Siegel Suites at Bonanza Road and Las Vegas Boulevard in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 18, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Officers were called to 600 E. Bonanza Road, near Las Vegas Boulevard, at 2:45 p.m. after a man walked up to a car parked in a Siegel Suites parking lot, fired one round into the car, and ran away, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer.

The man who was shot was taken to Valley Hospital Medical Center, where he died, Spencer said.

Police are unsure of the relationship between the two men or whether there was an altercation. They do not believe the man who was shot was staying at Siegel Suites, Spencer said.

The suspect is described as a man in his mid- to late 20s who was last seen running west on Bonanza, toward Las Vegas Boulevard.

Spencer said police are interviewing residents at Siegel Suites and asking local businesses for video footage.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has video is encouraged to call 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Review-Journal staff reporter Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.