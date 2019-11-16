Las Vegas police investigate apparent murder-suicide

Las Vegas homicide detectives were investigating an apparent murder-suicide Friday night near Lake Mead and Jones boulevards, police said.

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide Friday night in the northwest valley.

Officers were called to the scene about 7:25 p.m. after report of someone shot on the 2100 block of La Sombra Street, a residential area near Lake Mead and Jones boulevards, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Nogle said.

Homicide detectives were investigating Friday night, he said.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.