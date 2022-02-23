50°F
Las Vegas police investigate child homicide

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 22, 2022 - 5:33 pm
 
Updated February 22, 2022 - 5:33 pm
Las Vegas police were investigating the homicide of a child in the northeast valley Tuesday evening.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said the “domestic related” killing occurred in the 4300 block of Saddle Brook Park Drive.

No further information was immediately provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

