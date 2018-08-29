Las Vegas police investigate deadly shooting in central valley

A man is dead and another is in custody after an argument over money led to a shooting late Tuesday night in the central valley.

Las Vegas police investigate a homicide on the 1400 block of North Eastern Avenue on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate a homicide on the 1400 block of North Eastern Avenue on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man is dead and another is in custody after an argument over money led to a shooting late Tuesday night in the central valley.

Just after 8 p.m. a fight broke out between two men over money and possibly drugs in a restaurant parking lot on the 1500 block of North Eastern Avenue, near East Owens Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said.

During the fight, one man pulled out a gun and shot the other multiple times, Spencer said. He died at the scene.

“When you turn something — a fist fight — into a life-changing event that’s going to put someone in prison, it’s definitely concerning,” Spencer said.

Metro Lt. Ray Spencer provides an update on the homicide pic.twitter.com/WcAbjFWzMm — Mike Shoro (@mike_shoro) August 29, 2018

Witnesses driving on Eastern Avenue saw the shooting and called police while they followed a man who fled the scene, Spencer said. Their description helped North Las Vegas officers take the man into custody, and he is being detained as a person of interest.

“We encourage anybody who sees criminal activity to be a good witness and that’s what these people did,” Spencer said. He said the witnesses stayed far enough away that they could relay what they saw to police without getting involved.

The man’s death marks the 120th homicide Metro has investigated this year, and the 141st investigated within Clark County.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man after his family are notified.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

1400 North Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV