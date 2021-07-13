Las Vegas police investigate deadly shooting in east valley

Gunfire was reported at about 10:40 a.m. Tuesday on the 1700 block of Karen Avenue, near Maryland Parkway and Sahara Avenue, police said.

Police were called about 10:40 a.m. to the 1700 block of Karen Avenue, near Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway, after receiving report of gunfire, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man died at the scene, police said.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

