Homicides

Las Vegas police investigate deadly shooting in east valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 13, 2021 - 12:17 pm
 
Updated July 13, 2021 - 12:54 pm
The scene of a homicide investigation in the 1700 block of Karen Avenue in central Las Vegas Tuesday, July 13, 2021.(Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
The scene of a homicide investigation in the 1700 block of Karen Avenue in central Las Vegas Tuesday, July 13, 2021.(Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
The scene of a homicide investigation in the 1700 block of Karen Avenue in central Las Vegas Tuesday, July 13, 2021.(Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
The scene of a homicide investigation in the 1700 block of Karen Avenue in central Las Vegas Tuesday, July 13, 2021.(Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Las Vegas police are investigation a fatal shooting Tuesday afternoon in the east valley.

Police were called about 10:40 a.m. to the 1700 block of Karen Avenue, near Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway, after receiving report of gunfire, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man died at the scene, police said.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

