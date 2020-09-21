Las Vegas police investigate deadly shooting in southwest valley

Police were called to a motel on the 5800 block of Dean Martin Drive just before 10 a.m. Monday.

Homicide at Motel 6 in southwest Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly shooting at a motel in central Las Vegas on Monday morning.

The shooting was reported shortly before 10 a.m. Monday at a Motel 6 at 5085 Dean Martin Drive, near West Tropicana Avenue.

Officers responded to a shooting call and located a shooting victim who was pronounced deceased, a police news release stated.

Las Vegas police blocked off access to the motel’s parking lot to investigate. At least 15 officers were observed in the parking lot. Several detectives were also on scene.

Police had not released details of what they were investigating as of 10:40 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.