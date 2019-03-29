Las Vegas police homicide detectives are investigating after a theft was reported Friday, March 29, 2019, at a central Las Vegas convenience store. (Jessica Terrones/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police said a man was fatally shot during a “beer skip” early Friday at a central valley gas station, and a female store clerk was taken into custody.

“We are interviewing her,” homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said about 9:30 a.m. at the scene.

Police were called about 6:15 a.m. after shots were fired following the theft at a Sinclair gas station, 950 Las Vegas Blvd. North, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

A man and a woman entered the store and took off with at least three cases of beer, Spencer said. The store manager and the clerk followed the pair outside to a car, where a man was waiting for them.

A very brief struggle occurred before the woman fired two rounds into the car.

About 15 minutes later, Spencer said, a man who police have linked to the beer theft was dropped off with gunshot wounds to his lower abdomen at University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

David Buck said he was inside the gas station early Friday gambling at a machine when the man grabbed the beer and ran out.

Buck said he kept playing until he heard what sounded like two gunshots from outside the store.

“The employees ran out after him, and then I heard two shots,” he said.

By the time he got outside, the man he saw taking the beer was gone, he said.

“It all happened so fast,” Buck said, adding that he watched the clerk leave the scene with officers.

