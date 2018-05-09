Las Vegas police investigate fatal shooting in central valley

A man was killed Wednesday in a central valley shooting, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in the central valley on Wednesday, May 9, 2018. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police were called just before 12:10 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting on the 1200 block of Melville Drive, near Valley View and Charleston boulevards.

Officers found a man on the ground in front of a home, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

Police have made no arrests, Meltzer said.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances that led to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

