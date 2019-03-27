Las Vegas police investigate fatal shooting in east valley

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Tuesday night in the east valley.

Officers were called about 10:50 p.m. to a neighborhood near East Tropicana Avenue and South Nellis Boulevard after a person called 911 to report a friend had been shot, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

The victim died at the hospital, Gordon said.

Further information about the victim and the shooting was not immediately available.

East Tropicana Avenue and South Nellis Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV