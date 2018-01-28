Las Vegas police investigate fatal shooting in east valley

Las Vegas police said a man died of a gunshot wound after a shooting about 7:30 p.m. on the 1200 block of Lamb Boulevard, near Washington Avenue.

Las Vegas police investigate the scene of a fatal shooting in the 1200 block of Lamb Boulevard on Saturday in Las Vegas. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly shooting Saturday night in the east valley.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Isaac Auten said a man died of a gunshot wound after a shooting about 7:30 p.m. on the 1200 block of Lamb Boulevard, near Washington Avenue. The man died at a local hospital.

Auten said he had no information on a possible shooter.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

No further information was immediately available.

