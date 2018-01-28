Las Vegas police investigate fatal shooting in east valley

Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly shooting Saturday night in the east valley.
Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Isaac Auten said a man died of a gunshot wound after a shooting about 7:30 p.m. on the 1200 block of Lamb Boulevard, near Washington Avenue. The man died at a local hospital.
Auten said he had no information on a possible shooter.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.1200 block of Lamb Boulevard, Las Vegas