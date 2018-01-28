Homicides

Las Vegas police investigate fatal shooting in east valley

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 27, 2018 - 9:02 pm
 
Updated January 27, 2018 - 10:15 pm

Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly shooting Saturday night in the east valley.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Isaac Auten said a man died of a gunshot wound after a shooting about 7:30 p.m. on the 1200 block of Lamb Boulevard, near Washington Avenue. The man died at a local hospital.

Auten said he had no information on a possible shooter.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

