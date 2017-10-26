ad-fullscreen
Homicides

Las Vegas police investigate gunshot victim in backseat of woman’s car

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 26, 2017 - 7:18 am
 
Updated October 26, 2017 - 9:12 am

Las Vegas police are investigating after a man with a gunshot wound was found dead in the backseat a vehicle outside a southwest valley gas station.

Police were called about 6:20 a.m. Thursday after a woman went into a Terrible’s gas station at 4150 S. Durango Drive asking for help. The man, who appeared to be in his 20s and had suffered at least one gunshot wound to the chest, was in the backseat of her car, police said. Investigators pronounced him dead just before 6:30 a.m.

“Unfortunately we have another young person who’s dead of gun violence,” Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dan McGrath said.

McGrath said it appeared the woman put the man in the car and tried to get him medical attention. Half of the man’s body was on the car’s floor, McGrath said.

The woman may have been intoxicated, McGrath said. She only provided the man’s street name.

Investigators are working to determine where the shooting occurred.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Blake Apgar contributed to this report.

