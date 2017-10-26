Las Vegas police investigate gunshot victim in backseat of woman’s car

The man, described as being in his early 20s, was found dead at a southwest valley gas station after the woman tried to get him medical attention, police say.

Las Vegas police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a car at a Terrible's gas station at Durango Drive and Flamingo Road, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a car at a Terrible's gas station at Durango Drive and Flamingo Road, Thursday morning, Oct. 26, 2017. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police were called about 6:20 a.m. Thursday after a woman went into a Terrible’s gas station at 4150 S. Durango Drive asking for help. The man, who appeared to be in his 20s and had suffered at least one gunshot wound to the chest, was in the backseat of her car, police said. Investigators pronounced him dead just before 6:30 a.m.

“Unfortunately we have another young person who’s dead of gun violence,” Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dan McGrath said.

McGrath said it appeared the woman put the man in the car and tried to get him medical attention. Half of the man’s body was on the car’s floor, McGrath said.

The woman may have been intoxicated, McGrath said. She only provided the man’s street name.

Investigators are working to determine where the shooting occurred.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

