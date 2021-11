Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near the intersection of South Jones Boulevard and West Robindale Road.

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near the intersection of South Jones Boulevard and West Robindale Road. (Ethan Stott/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near the intersection of South Jones Boulevard and West Robindale Road.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Lukas Eggen at leggen@reviewjournal.com. Follow @LukasEggen on Twitter.