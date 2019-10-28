Las Vegas police investigate homicide at central valley apartment
A person was killed at the Indian Hills Apartments, 4550 W. Sahara Ave., according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler.
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in the central valley Sunday evening.
Further information was not available at 6 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
