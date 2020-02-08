Las Vegas police investigate homicide in central valley

Police are on scene at the 800 block of East Twain Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide Saturday in the central valley. The incident was reported at 12:07 p.m. at the 800 block of East Twain Avenue, Lt. Ken Nogle said. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide Saturday in the central valley. The incident was reported at 12:07 p.m. at the 800 block of East Twain Avenue, Lt. Ken Nogle said. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide Saturday in the central valley.

The incident was reported at 12:07 p.m. at the 800 block of East Twain Avenue, Lt. Ken Nogle said.

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer will hold a briefing at 2 p.m. to provide further information.

Swenson Street — which was recently renamed University Center Drive — is closed in both directions just north of East Twain Avenue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.