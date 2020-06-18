Las Vegas police investigate homicide in central valley

Las Vegas police on Thursday afternoon are investigating a homicide in the central valley near Las Vegas Boulevard North and Bonanza Road.

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide Thursday afternoon in the central valley.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said in an email sent about 3:50 p.m. that the homicide happened near Las Vegas Boulevard North and Bonanza Road.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

