Homicides

Las Vegas police investigate homicide in central valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 11, 2021 - 7:19 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police are investigating a homicide in central Las Vegas on Thursday night.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said the homicide occurred on the 2400 block of East Desert Inn Road, near Eastern Avenue.

A briefing is planned, but no other information was immediately provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

