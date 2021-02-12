Las Vegas police investigate homicide in central valley

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said the homicide occurred on the 2400 block of East Desert Inn Road, near Eastern Avenue.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police are investigating a homicide in central Las Vegas on Thursday night.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said the homicide occurred on the 2400 block of East Desert Inn Road, near Eastern Avenue.

A briefing is planned, but no other information was immediately provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.