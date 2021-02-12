Las Vegas police investigate homicide in central valley
Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said the homicide occurred on the 2400 block of East Desert Inn Road, near Eastern Avenue.
Police are investigating a homicide in central Las Vegas on Thursday night.
A briefing is planned, but no other information was immediately provided.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
