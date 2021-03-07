Las Vegas police investigate homicide in central valley
Officers responded to the 3600 block of Paradise Road, near Twain Avenue, just after 6 p.m., according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer.
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide Saturday night in the central valley.
Officers responded to the 3600 block of Paradise Road, near Twain Avenue, just after 6 p.m., according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer.
Police are expected to give a briefing from the scene.
Further information was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.