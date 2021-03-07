65°F
Homicides

Las Vegas police investigate homicide in central valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 6, 2021 - 7:10 pm
 
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide Saturday night in the central valley.

Officers responded to the 3600 block of Paradise Road, near Twain Avenue, just after 6 p.m., according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer.

Police are expected to give a briefing from the scene.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

