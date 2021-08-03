Las Vegas police investigate homicide in central valley

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide Tuesday afternoon in the central valley.

Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The homicide happened on the 4300 block of West Flamingo Road, near Arville Street, according to an email sent by Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer at 3:50 p.m.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

