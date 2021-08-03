108°F
Homicides

Las Vegas police investigate homicide in central valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 3, 2021 - 4:03 pm
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide Tuesday afternoon in the central valley.

The homicide happened on the 4300 block of West Flamingo Road, near Arville Street, according to an email sent by Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer at 3:50 p.m.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

THE LATEST
 
Man fatally shot at Las Vegas park
By Glenn Puit and Alexis Ford / RJ

A man was killed after a shooting at a park in central Las Vegas on Monday night.