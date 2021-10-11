65°F
Las Vegas police investigate homicide in central valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 10, 2021 - 9:04 pm
 
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide Sunday night in central Las Vegas.

Officers responded to Paradise Road south of Sahara Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

