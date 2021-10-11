Las Vegas police investigate homicide in central valley
Officers responded to Paradise Road south of Sahara Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said.
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide Sunday night in central Las Vegas.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
