Las Vegas police investigate homicide in central valley
One person was pronounced dead near Owens Avenue and H Street, while another was hospitalized, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.
At least one person was killed and another injured late Monday night in Las Vegas, police said.
One person was pronounced dead near Owens Avenue and H Street, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said. Another person was taken to a hospital in “condition unknown,” Gordon said.
Police were initially called to the area at 9:44 p.m.
What caused the death and injury was not clear, and no other information was immediately provided.
Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.