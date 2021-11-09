Las Vegas police investigate homicide in central valley

One person was pronounced dead near Owens Avenue and H Street, while another was hospitalized, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

At least one person was killed and another injured late Monday night in Las Vegas, police said.

One person was pronounced dead near Owens Avenue and H Street, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said. Another person was taken to a hospital in “condition unknown,” Gordon said.

Police were initially called to the area at 9:44 p.m.

What caused the death and injury was not clear, and no other information was immediately provided.

