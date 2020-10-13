Las Vegas police investigate homicide in east valley

Police said officers responded at 6:17 p.m. to a residence on the 5400 block of Club House Drive, near Sahara Avenue and Nellis Boulevard.

(Getty Images)

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in the east valley Monday night.

Police said officers responded at 6:17 p.m. to a residence on the 5400 block of Club House Drive, near Sahara Avenue and Nellis Boulevard. The address is the same block as the Club at Sunrise golf course.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.