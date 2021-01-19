Las Vegas police investigate homicide in east valley
Police said it happened just after 8:20 p.m. Monday.
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in the east valley late Monday.
Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said it happened just after 8:20 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Charleston Boulevard, near Lamb Boulevard.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.