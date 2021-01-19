50°F
Homicides

Las Vegas police investigate homicide in east valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 18, 2021 - 10:10 pm
 
Updated January 18, 2021 - 10:43 pm
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in the eastern Las Vegas V ...
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in the eastern Las Vegas Valley. (Alexis Ford/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in the east valley late Monday.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said it happened just after 8:20 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Charleston Boulevard, near Lamb Boulevard.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

