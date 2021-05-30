Las Vegas police investigate homicide in east valley

The investigation is centered on the 3900 block of East Charleston Boulevard, police said.

Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in east Las Vegas.

The investigation is centered on the 3900 block of East Charleston Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.