Las Vegas police investigate homicide in northeast valley
Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said police are investigating at a business near 3603 Las Vegas Blvd. North.
Police are investigating a homicide in northeast Las Vegas on Sunday night.
Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said police are investigating at a business near 3603 Las Vegas Blvd. North., near Lamb Boulevard.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
