Homicides

Las Vegas police investigate homicide in northeast valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 25, 2020 - 9:04 pm
 
Updated October 25, 2020 - 9:10 pm

Police are investigating a homicide in northeast Las Vegas on Sunday night.

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said police are investigating at a business near 3603 Las Vegas Blvd. North., near Lamb Boulevard.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

