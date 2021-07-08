112°F
Homicides

Las Vegas police investigate homicide in northeast valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 7, 2021 - 6:13 pm
 
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in the northeast valley Wednesday evening.

Officers are in the area of East Cheyenne Avenue near Las Vegas Boulevard North, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Joey Herring.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

