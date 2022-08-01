Las Vegas police investigate homicide in northeast valley

Officers responding to a call about a “suspicious vehicle” made the discovery about noon in the 4900 block of Cartier Avenue near Nellis Boulevard and Carey Avenue.

Las Vegas police on Sunday launched a homicide investigation in the northeast valley.

Officers responding to a call about a “suspicious vehicle” made the discovery about noon in the 4900 block of Cartier Avenue near Nellis Boulevard and Carey Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said.

The address belongs to a complex that houses commercial buildings.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppesrofnv.com.

