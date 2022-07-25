Las Vegas police investigate homicide in northern valley

Police said they were called at 9:05 a.m. Monday to a report of a stabbing in the 3500 block of Full Sail Drive, near Las Vegas Boulevard North and Cheyenne Avenue.

Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide Monday morning in the northern valley.

Police said they were called to a report of a stabbing in the 3500 block of Full Sail Drive, near Las Vegas Boulevard North and Cheyenne Avenue, at 9:05 a.m. One individual was found dead at the scene, and a second person was taken into custody.

Homicide detectives have been dispatched to the scene.

Further information was not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

