Homicides

Las Vegas police investigate homicide in northwest valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 9, 2021 - 2:25 pm
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide Tuesday afternoon in the northwest valley.

The slaying occurred on the 5900 block of West Cheyenne Avenue, near Jones Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said in an emailed statement sent about 2:10 p.m.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

