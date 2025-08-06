Las Vegas police investigate shooting death in northwest valley

The Metropolitan Police Department said investigators had responded to a homicide in the 5600 block of North Bonita Vista Street.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded to a homicide in the 5600 block of North Bonita Vista Street in the northwest Las Vegas Valley on Aug. 5, 2025. (Bryan Horwath/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was found shot to death Tuesday night in the northwest valley, Las Vegas police said.

Officers responded at about 10 p.m. to the 5600 block of North Bonita Vista Street, near West Ann Road and North Durango Drive, where they found a young man who had been shot multiple times in front of a house, said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Robert Price.

The man, who Price said he believed to have been about 18 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene, Price said.

Price said a large party had been taking place at a residence. He asked anybody who was at the party to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

