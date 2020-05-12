Las Vegas police investigate homicide in southeast valley
Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said the homicide occurred near Gateway Road and Rawhide Street.
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in the southeast valley Monday night.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
