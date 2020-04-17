Las Vegas police investigate homicide in southwest valley

Police say the shooting occurred near a food truck in a parking lot of a convenience store.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide Thursday night in the southwest valley.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper was flagged down at the intersection of Warm Springs Road and Jones Boulevard around 8 p.m. and found people administering first aid to a man with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a convenience store.

More troopers and officers with the Metropolitan Police Department arrived on the scene and found a woman nearby with a handgun, Spencer said Thursday. The woman was taken into custody.

Spencer said a preliminary investigation shows that the suspect and another man were working at a food truck in the convenience store parking lot when the victim showed up. Police believe the three began to argue and the victim pulled out a handgun, then was shot by the woman, he said.

Police believe the suspect is the victim’s sister-in-law, but they have not confirmed the relationship, Spencer said.

